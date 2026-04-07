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Christian Yelich News: Getting Tuesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Yelich is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Yelich started the previous seven games and posted four multi-hit performances during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Tuesday as Boston sends out ace lefty Garrett Crochet. Luis Matos is instead batting sixth as the designated hitter for Milwaukee.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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