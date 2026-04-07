Christian Yelich News: Getting Tuesday off
Yelich is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Yelich started the previous seven games and posted four multi-hit performances during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Tuesday as Boston sends out ace lefty Garrett Crochet. Luis Matos is instead batting sixth as the designated hitter for Milwaukee.
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