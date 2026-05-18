Christian Yelich News: Goes deep again Monday
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in a 9-3 win against the Cubs on Monday.
Yelich kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo shot in the second inning and added an RBI double in the sixth. The veteran slugger recently missed four games due to back soreness, but he doesn't seem to have missed a beat, as he's homered in consecutive contests since his return. Yelich had gone deep just once in his first 16 games this season prior to the two-game power surge.
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