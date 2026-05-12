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Christian Yelich News: Hitless in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Yelich went 0-for-4 in a 6-4 win against San Diego on Tuesday.

Yelich returned from a one-month absence necessitated by a strained left groin and worked as the Brewers' DH, slotting in third in the batting order. The veteran slugger looked rusty in his return, striking out twice while going hitless in four plate appearances. Nonetheless, Yelich is likely to be a lineup regular now that he's healthy again.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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