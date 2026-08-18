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Christian Yelich News: Homers, drives in four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 22-0 blowout win over the Mariners.

Yelich delivered one of the biggest blows of Milwaukee's offensive explosion, taking Bryce Miller deep for a three-run homer in the fifth inning. He later added his season-high fourth RBI on a sacrifice fly during the Brewers' nine-run eighth inning. The big performance was a welcome sight after Yelich entered Tuesday batting just .133 with a 1:15 BB:K across 13 August games. It's been a down year overall for the 34-year-old in his 14th MLB season, as he's slashing .228/.308/.374 while tracking toward career-low production in several major offensive categories.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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