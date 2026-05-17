Christian Yelich News: Homers in return
Yelich (back) went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.
The injury bug has already had a couple of bites at Yelich this year after a groin strain sent him to the injured list and back soreness cost him four games just after his return. The veteran may need some days off in the near term to avoid aggravating the back, which has been a troublesome area for him in the past. This season, he's batting .283 with a .788 OPS, two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, three stolen bases, two doubles and a triple over 65 plate appearances, which shows he can still contribute in fantasy if his body cooperates.
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