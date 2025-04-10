Christian Yelich News: Homers, swipes bag Wednesday

Yelich went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a stolen base in a 17-2 rout of the Rockies on Wednesday.

Yelich belted a massive 465-foot, two-run shot in the ninth inning as Milwaukee tacked seven runs onto an already insurmountable lead. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the veteran slugger, and he extended his modest hitting streak to four games. Yelich has gone 5-for-17 with five RBI over that stretch after struggling with a 2-for-24 mark and just three RBI over his first eight contests of the campaign.