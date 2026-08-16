Christian Yelich News: Idle against lefty
Yelich is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
After drawing a start against southpaw Justin Wrobleski in Saturday's 4-1 win, the left-handed-hitting Yelich will move to the bench for the series finale while the Dodgers send another lefty (Tarik Skubal) to the hill. William Contreras will replace Yelich as the Brewers' designated hitter.
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