Christian Yelich News: Knocks homer, three hits in win
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.
The former MVP notched his first homer of June when he tied the contest at 1-1 with a 390-foot homer off St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas in the fourth inning. Yelich entered this game on a cold spell, slashing just .222/.333/.306 across 42 plate appearances this month while serving as the primary designated hitter for Milwaukee. The 33-year-old now sports a .239/.323/.427 slash line overall with 14 homers, 10 steals, 43 RBI and 35 runs scored through 288 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now