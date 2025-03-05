Fantasy Baseball
Christian Yelich News: Making first spring start in LF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 10:12am

Yelich is starting in left field and batting third in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first action in left field this spring for Yelich, who is slated to play four innings or so. The 33-year-old's first game this spring came at designated hitter, and while most of Yelich's starts this season could be at DH, the Brewers want him to be ready to play the outfield, as well. Yelich is coming off surgery last August to address a herniated disc in his lower back.

