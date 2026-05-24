Christian Yelich News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Yelich is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Yelich has gone 1-for-16 with two walks and seven strikeouts over his last four games and will get a breather for Sunday's series finale. Jake Bauers will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter while Andrew Vaughn starts at first base.
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