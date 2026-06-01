Christian Yelich News: Productive in easy win
Yelich went 3-for-5 with two RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's 16-2 win over the Giants.
Yelich was notably one of seven Brewers to tally multiple hits Monday and one of six Milwaukee batters to register multiple RBI. The three-hit performance was the veteran slugger's fourth of the campaign as well. Through 109 at-bats, Yelich is hitting .275 with 10 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and three stolen bases.
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