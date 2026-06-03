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Christian Yelich News: Reaches bases four times Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Yelich went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Giants.

Yelich walked, stole his fourth base of the season and came around to score in the first inning. He then drove home a pair with a single in the eighth to give Milwaukee a three-run lead. Since missing a few days with a back injury last month, Yelich is 16-for-57 (.281) with three home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored and an 8:20 BB:K over his last 14 games. He's slashing .286/.360/.455 with four homers, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 13:36 BB:K across 125 trips to the plate this season.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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