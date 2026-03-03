Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich News: Ready for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Yelich will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger will see his first game action of spring training after the Brewers ramped him up slowly at the start of camp. Yelich totaled 29 home runs, 16 steals, 103 RBI and 88 runs with a .264/.343/.452 slash line in 150 regular-season games last season and will be the lynchpin of Milwaukee's lineup again in 2026.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
27 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
40 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
74 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
103 days ago