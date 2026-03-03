Christian Yelich News: Ready for spring debut

Yelich will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger will see his first game action of spring training after the Brewers ramped him up slowly at the start of camp. Yelich totaled 29 home runs, 16 steals, 103 RBI and 88 runs with a .264/.343/.452 slash line in 150 regular-season games last season and will be the lynchpin of Milwaukee's lineup again in 2026.