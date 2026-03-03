Christian Yelich News: Ready for spring debut
Yelich will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger will see his first game action of spring training after the Brewers ramped him up slowly at the start of camp. Yelich totaled 29 home runs, 16 steals, 103 RBI and 88 runs with a .264/.343/.452 slash line in 150 regular-season games last season and will be the lynchpin of Milwaukee's lineup again in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30012 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions27 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30040 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings74 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings103 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More