Christian Yelich News: Swats fourth homer in win Monday
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.
The Brewers jumped lefty Matthew Liberatore for three runs in the first inning, which was capped by Yelich's two-run shot off a slider on the sixth pitch of the at-bat. It was Yelich's third homer in eight games since returning from the injured list and snapped an 0-for-11 skid at the plate. The 34-year-old is slashing .262/.326/.476 with four homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 8:26 BB:K across 92 trips to the dish this season.
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