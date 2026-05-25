Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich News: Swats fourth homer in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

The Brewers jumped lefty Matthew Liberatore for three runs in the first inning, which was capped by Yelich's two-run shot off a slider on the sixth pitch of the at-bat. It was Yelich's third homer in eight games since returning from the injured list and snapped an 0-for-11 skid at the plate. The 34-year-old is slashing .262/.326/.476 with four homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 8:26 BB:K across 92 trips to the dish this season.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Yelich See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago