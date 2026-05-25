Christian Yelich News: Swats fourth homer in win Monday

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

The Brewers jumped lefty Matthew Liberatore for three runs in the first inning, which was capped by Yelich's two-run shot off a slider on the sixth pitch of the at-bat. It was Yelich's third homer in eight games since returning from the injured list and snapped an 0-for-11 skid at the plate. The 34-year-old is slashing .262/.326/.476 with four homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 8:26 BB:K across 92 trips to the dish this season.