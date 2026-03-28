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Christian Yelich News: Three-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Yelich went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday' 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Yelich got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning and added his first stolen base in the second. The 34-year-old has started hot, going 5-for-9 with three runs scored through two games. He slashed .264/.343/.452 with 103 RBI in a strong 2025 campaign and looks poised to be a key contributor in the heart of the Brewers' order again this season.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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