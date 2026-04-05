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Christian Yelich News: Two XBH in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:40pm

Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

The veteran slugger started the scoring Sunday with an RBI triple during the opening inning before coming around to score on Gary Sanchez's home run. Yelich then doubled and scored again in the ninth. He now has three two-hit performances in the past four contests, though Sunday's extra-base hits were his first since his three-run homer March 29 versus the White Sox. Through nine games this season Yelich is slashing .353/.389/.529 with a stolen base, eight RBI and nine runs scored.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
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