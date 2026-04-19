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Christopher Morel Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Morel (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville during the upcoming week, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Morel was slated to start at first base in the Marlins' March 27 season opener versus the Rockies, only to be scratched shortly before the game due to a left oblique strain and then landing on the injured list a day later. The 26-year-old was given an estimated 4-to-6-week recovery timeline and looks to be eyeing a return on the short end of that window. Morel will presumably remain with Jacksonville throughout the upcoming week to pick up at-bats and regain timing at the plate, but he looks like he'll have a shot at returning from the IL before the end of April. Once he's reinstated, Morel may face competition for starts at first base from Connor Norby, though Norby could also move across the diamond and unseat the struggling Graham Pauley as the Marlins' primary third baseman.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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