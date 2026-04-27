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Christopher Morel Injury: Expected to be activated Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 3:38pm

The Marlins activated Morel (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Morel is finally ready to make his Marlins debut after going down with a left oblique strain in late March. He participated in four rehab contests with Triple-A Jacksonville, going 3-for-14 with a 2:5 BB:K. Morel was slated to be Miami's primary first baseman before getting hurt and should still play there a lot. However, Morel will face competition from Connor Norby, Liam Hicks and Kyle Stowers for reps at the position.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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