Christopher Morel Injury: Hits IL with oblique strain
The Marlins placed Morel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.
Morel was in line to begin the regular season as Miami's primary first baseman, but an oblique issue caused him to be a late scratch from Friday's lineup, and manager Clayton McCullough said Saturday that Morel's injury will force him to miss roughly 4-to-6 weeks, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com. Deyvison De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and figures to be in the mix at first base with Connor Norby until Morel returns.
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