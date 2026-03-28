Christopher Morel Injury: Placed on injured list

The Marlins placed Morel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Wednesday.

Morel was in line to begin the regular season as Miami's primary first baseman, but an oblique issue caused him to be a late scratch from Friday's lineup. He'll now officially miss at least a week of games after being diagnosed with a strain. Deyvison De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and figures to be in the mix at first base with Connor Norby until Morel returns.