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Christopher Morel Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 9:19am

The Marlins placed Morel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, retroactive to Wednesday.

Morel was in line to begin the regular season as Miami's primary first baseman, but an oblique issue caused him to be a late scratch from Friday's lineup. He'll now officially miss at least a week of games after being diagnosed with a strain. Deyvison De Los Santos was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and figures to be in the mix at first base with Connor Norby until Morel returns.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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