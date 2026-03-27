Christopher Morel headshot

Christopher Morel Injury: Scratched with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Morel was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies due to a left oblique strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Morel is set to undergo further evaluation, after which the Marlins will have more information regarding his status. In the meantime, Connor Norby will fill in as Miami's first baseman while Owen Caissie enters the lineup as the designated hitter.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher Morel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher Morel See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
32 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
41 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
45 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
65 days ago