Christopher Morel News: Blast first homer of 2025

Morel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Morel registered his first moonshot of the season when he took Bryce Elder deep for a 387-foot solo homer to left field in the sixth frame to give the Rays a three-run lead. It was Morel's second multi-hit game of the year and he's logged a hit in five of his last seven outings, during which he's gone 7-for-23 with four runs scored, two walks, one home run and two RBI.