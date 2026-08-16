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Christopher Morel News: Call-up on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 11:30am

The Mets are expected to call up Morel from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Morel will join the Mets ahead of their three-game home series versus the Padres. After signing a minor-league deal with the organization July 1, Morel slashed .321/.382/.716 with 12 home runs across 123 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse. He'll provide the Mets with depth at multiple infield and outfield spots and could settle into a regular spot in the lineup against left-handed pitching.

Christopher Morel
New York Mets
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