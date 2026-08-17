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Christopher Morel News: Contract selected by Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Mets selected Morel's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Morel inked a minor-league deal with the Mets in late June and has earned a promotion to the big club after slashing .321/.382/.716 with 12 home runs in only 31 contests with Syracuse. The 27-year-old began this season with the Marlins before being cut loose after managing a lowly .425 OPS in 22 contests. Morel could get a chance to play against some lefties.

Christopher Morel
New York Mets
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