Christopher Morel News: Getting breather Thursday
Morel isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morel will get a chance to catch his breath Thursday after making 10 consecutive starts, during which he slashed .289/.341/.447 over 41 plate appearances. His absence will give Richie Palacios a chance to make his season debut in left field after spending the first several weeks of the season on the injured list.
