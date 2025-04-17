Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christopher Morel headshot

Christopher Morel News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Morel isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morel will get a chance to catch his breath Thursday after making 10 consecutive starts, during which he slashed .289/.341/.447 over 41 plate appearances. His absence will give Richie Palacios a chance to make his season debut in left field after spending the first several weeks of the season on the injured list.

Christopher Morel
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now