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Christopher Morel News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 1:05pm

Morel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

With Griffin Conine (hamstring) still stuck on the injured list and with Agustin Ramirez and Graham Pauley recently getting optioned to the minors, the Marlins have an opening in their everyday lineup, but Morel hasn't yet seized control of it. Since coming off the injured list April 27, Morel has started in 12 of the Marlins' ensuing 20 games and has slashed .146/.205/.171 with no home runs, one stolen base, two runs and one RBI. Until his production improves, Morel is likely to be used in a part-time role.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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