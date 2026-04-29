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Christopher Morel News: Hitless in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Morel went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Activated from the injured list Monday after an oblique strain delayed the start of his 2026 campaign, Morel got the start at first base Tuesday and batted eighth in his Marlins debut. The 26-year-old was expected to be the team's primary first baseman back in the spring, but Connor Norby has worked his way into the picture in his absence. The two both hit right-handed, so a platoon is unlikely, but they could split the workload until one of them seizes the starting gig with a hot streak.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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