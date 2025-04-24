Fantasy Baseball
Christopher Morel News: Homers in back-to-back games

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:39pm

Morel went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

The slugging left fielder hit just two homers in his first 21 games of the season, but he's now smashed a big fly in each of his past two outings. Morel has quietly been effective over his last 15 contests, during which he's hitting a healthy .264 with three round trippers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases across 53 at-bats. Although he likely won't hit for a high average, Morel should continue to be a decent source of power and speed for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.

