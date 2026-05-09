Christopher Morel News: Idle Saturday
Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Morel will get a breather Saturday after making three consecutive starts, during which he went 0-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts. Liam Hicks will work as the Marlins' designated hitter with Morel on the bench while Connor Norby starts at first and Leo Jimenez covers third.
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