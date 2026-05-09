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Christopher Morel News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Morel will get a breather Saturday after making three consecutive starts, during which he went 0-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts. Liam Hicks will work as the Marlins' designated hitter with Morel on the bench while Connor Norby starts at first and Leo Jimenez covers third.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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