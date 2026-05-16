Christopher Morel News: Idle Saturday
Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Morel will step out of the starting nine Saturday after going 0-for-4 during the first game of the series Friday. His absence will open a spot in the lineup for Javier Sanoja to bat seventh while starting at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher Morel See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher Morel See More