Christopher Morel News: Laces three hits in rout
Morel went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 16-1 win versus Boston.
The 25-year-old fueled the Rays' lineup and produced his second three-hit performance in the past four games. Morel has been a full-time player for the Rays since Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) last appeared on April 6. Morel has made the most of the opportunity, starting eight consecutive games and batting .323 (10-for-31) with a homer, three doubles, five RBI and five runs scored.
