Christopher Morel headshot

Christopher Morel News: Looks stuck in part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Morel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

After being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Morel ended up making just one start during the Marlins' three-game series in Los Angeles. Though he had appeared to secure the everyday gig at first base coming out of spring training before straining his left oblique right before the Marlins' Opening Day game, Morel looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role now that he's healthy again. Connor Norby has served as the Marlins' primary first baseman this season amid Morel's extended absence and has provided an adequate .722 OPS over 105 plate appearances.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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