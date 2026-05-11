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Christopher Morel News: Makes impact in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Morel went 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at DH and batting sixth, Morel produced his first RBI and first steal as a member of the Marlins. The 26-year-old was signed this offseason to potentially fill a hole at first base, a position he'd never played before in the majors, but an oblique strain in late March delayed the implementation of that plan. In nine games since being activated from the IL, Morel has appeared four times at first base and four times at DH, batting .179 (5-for-28) with a 2:11 BB:K.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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