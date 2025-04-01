Christopher Morel News: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Morel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Morel has gone 3-for-9 with two walks, an RBI, two runs and four strikeouts through four games this season and will sit Tuesday against Pittsburgh righty Thomas Harrington. Kameron Misner and Jake Mangum will start in left and right field, respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now