Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christopher Morel headshot

Christopher Morel News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Morel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Morel has gone 3-for-9 with two walks, an RBI, two runs and four strikeouts through four games this season and will sit Tuesday against Pittsburgh righty Thomas Harrington. Kameron Misner and Jake Mangum will start in left and right field, respectively.

Christopher Morel
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now