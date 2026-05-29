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Christopher Morel News: Roster spot in jeopardy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Morel could be released if he doesn't begin hitting soon, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Signed to a modest one-year contract this offseason and asked to transition from the outfield to first base, Morel had his campaign put on pause by an Opening Day oblique strain, but the 26-year-old had contributed very little since coming off the IL in late April. Over 63 plate appearances this season, Morel is slashing .169/.222/.220 with zero homers and a 3:23 BB:K. Clearing him off the roster would potentially open up a spot for top prospect Kemp Alderman (wrist), who has been getting work at first base at Triple-A Jacksonville -- although it was a collision at first base while playing defense that led to his current wrist injury. In the meantime, Connor Norby and Liam Hicks will be the primary options at 1B for Miami while Morel tries to find his swing.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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