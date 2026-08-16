Christopher Morel News: Set to be called up Monday

Morel is expected to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Morel will join the Mets' major-league roster ahead of the team's three-game series at home against the Padres beginning Monday. The 27-year-old has posted a .321 average with 12 home runs, 29 RBI and 23 runs scored over 109 at-bats in 31 games with Triple-A Syracuse, and he'll look to stay hot with the big-league club.