Christopher Morel News: Set to be called up Monday
Morel is expected to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Morel will join the Mets' major-league roster ahead of the team's three-game series at home against the Padres beginning Monday. The 27-year-old has posted a .321 average with 12 home runs, 29 RBI and 23 runs scored over 109 at-bats in 31 games with Triple-A Syracuse, and he'll look to stay hot with the big-league club.
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