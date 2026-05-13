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Christopher Morel News: Shifting to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Morel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Morel had started five of the Marlins' past six games, but he went just 1-for-17 with a 1:7 BB:K over that stretch. Though a path exists for him to see everyday playing time after Graham Pauley was recently demoted to Triple-A Jacksonville, Morel may have to pick up the pace at the dish in order to take full control of a regular spot in the lineup.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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