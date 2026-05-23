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Christopher Morel News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Morel has slashed just .163/.212/.204 across 52 plate appearances this month, so the Marlins will keep him on the bench Saturday against tough righty Freddy Peralta. While Morel sits, Liam Hicks will work as Miami's designated hitter, putting Connor Norby at first base and Graham Pauley at third.

Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins
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