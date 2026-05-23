Christopher Morel News: Taking seat Saturday
Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Morel has slashed just .163/.212/.204 across 52 plate appearances this month, so the Marlins will keep him on the bench Saturday against tough righty Freddy Peralta. While Morel sits, Liam Hicks will work as Miami's designated hitter, putting Connor Norby at first base and Graham Pauley at third.
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