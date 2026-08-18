Chuckie Robinson headshot

Chuckie Robinson News: Finds work in Atlanta organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Robinson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday.

He'll report to Triple-Gwinnett and will enter the lineup right away, as he's slated to start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against Durham. Robinson was cut loose by the Dodgers last week after he played in eight games at the big-league level, reaching base just twice in 26 plate appearances.

Chuckie Robinson
Atlanta Braves
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