Chuckie Robinson News: Finds work in Atlanta organization
Robinson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday.
He'll report to Triple-Gwinnett and will enter the lineup right away, as he's slated to start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against Durham. Robinson was cut loose by the Dodgers last week after he played in eight games at the big-league level, reaching base just twice in 26 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chuckie Robinson See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week65 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer332 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week345 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJuly 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chuckie Robinson See More