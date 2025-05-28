Fantasy Baseball
Chuckie Robinson News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

The Angels designated Robinson for assignment Wednesday.

The Angels DFA'd Robinson and Tim Anderson, which made room on the 40-man roster for Scott Kingery and Robert Stephenson (elbow). Robinson was traded by the White Sox to the Angels in December, but the 30-year-old catcher was unable to crack the Halos' Opening Day roster. Robinson is slashing .272/.315/.388 with one home run and 18 RBI across 112 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, and he could garner interest from teams looking to add depth behind the plate.

