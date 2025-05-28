Chuckie Robinson News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

The Angels designated Robinson for assignment Wednesday.

The Angels DFA'd Robinson and Tim Anderson, which made room on the 40-man roster for Scott Kingery and Robert Stephenson (elbow). Robinson was traded by the White Sox to the Angels in December, but the 30-year-old catcher was unable to crack the Halos' Opening Day roster. Robinson is slashing .272/.315/.388 with one home run and 18 RBI across 112 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, and he could garner interest from teams looking to add depth behind the plate.