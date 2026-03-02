Chuckie Robinson headshot

Chuckie Robinson News: Sent out of big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Dodgers reassigned Robinson to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Robinson logged two plate appearances in the majors with the Dodgers last season, but after re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal over the winter, he never seemed like a realistic candidate to crack the Opening Day roster. The journeyman backstop is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City and will likely need either Will Smith or Dalton Rushing to succumb to an injury before he gets another big-league call-up.

Chuckie Robinson
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chuckie Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chuckie Robinson See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
176 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
July 21, 2024
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
October 2, 2022
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
August 28, 2022