Chuckie Robinson News: Sent out of big-league camp

The Dodgers reassigned Robinson to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Robinson logged two plate appearances in the majors with the Dodgers last season, but after re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal over the winter, he never seemed like a realistic candidate to crack the Opening Day roster. The journeyman backstop is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City and will likely need either Will Smith or Dalton Rushing to succumb to an injury before he gets another big-league call-up.