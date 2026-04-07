Cionel Perez headshot

Cionel Perez News: Credited with win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Perez (1-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 9-6 victory over the Cardinals.

Despite pitching the ninth inning with a three-run lead, Perez was officially credited with a win and not a save as the Nationals' other relievers hasn't exactly been effective -- between them, Ken Waldichuk and Andre Granillo coughed up five runs in three innings. It's still intriguing high-leverage usage for Perez given the unsettled nature of the Washington bullpen, but the 29-year-old southpaw has only avoided allowing any runs himself in two of his five appearances to begin the season, stumbling to a 14.73 ERA and 3:2 K:BB in 3.2 innings.

Cionel Perez
Washington Nationals
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