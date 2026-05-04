Cionel Perez News: Elects free agency
Perez elected to become a free agent Monday.
Perez passed through waivers unclaimed after being removed from the Nationals' 40-man roster. Rather than accept an outright assignment, he's exercised his right to free agency. Perez holds a 6.19 ERA and 9:11 K:BB over 16 innings at the big-league level in 2026.
Cionel Perez
Free Agent
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