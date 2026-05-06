Cionel Perez News: Joins Mets on MiLB deal
Perez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Perez secured a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training but was dropped from the 40-man roster last week after submitting a 6.19 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB in 16 innings. After clearing waivers, Perez elected to become a free agent and was able to quickly catch on with a new organization. Perez is expected to report to Triple-A Syracuse and will likely need to show improved control before he receives a look in the New York bullpen.
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