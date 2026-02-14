Cionel Perez headshot

Cionel Perez News: Joins Nationals as NRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Perez was a liability in the Orioles' bullpen last season, logging an 8.31 ERA and 2.12 WHIP as well as a 21:18 K:BB over 21.2 innings before being outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in late May. He entered 2025 with a 3.80 ERA in his career, however, so he may still win a spot in Washington's Opening Day bullpen if he returns to form during Grapefruit League play.

