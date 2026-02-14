Cionel Perez News: Joins Nationals as NRI
Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Perez was a liability in the Orioles' bullpen last season, logging an 8.31 ERA and 2.12 WHIP as well as a 21:18 K:BB over 21.2 innings before being outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk in late May. He entered 2025 with a 3.80 ERA in his career, however, so he may still win a spot in Washington's Opening Day bullpen if he returns to form during Grapefruit League play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cionel Perez See More
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East331 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections340 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Late-Season AdjustmentsAugust 22, 2024
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American LeagueJune 27, 2024
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL EastMarch 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cionel Perez See More