Cionel Perez News: Officially added to roster

The Nationals selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Perez was in Nats camp as a non-roster invitee and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after permitted just one run with a 5:1 K:BB over six Grapefruit League frames. The 29-year-old will be the most experienced reliever on the Washington roster, which could give him a chance to see high-leverage innings.