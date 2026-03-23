Cionel Perez headshot

Cionel Perez News: Officially added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Nationals selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Perez was in Nats camp as a non-roster invitee and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after permitted just one run with a 5:1 K:BB over six Grapefruit League frames. The 29-year-old will be the most experienced reliever on the Washington roster, which could give him a chance to see high-leverage innings.

Cionel Perez
Washington Nationals
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