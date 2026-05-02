Cionel Perez News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Perez cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Perez was designated for assignment by the Nationals following Saturday's outing against the Brewers, when he allowed two hits across two scoreless innings. He has a shaky 6.19 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 16 innings this season and will look to get his command and control in order in Triple-A. Orlando Ribalta was recalled by the Nationals from Rochester in a corresponding move.