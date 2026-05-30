Cionel Perez News: Selected from Triple-A

The Mets selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Perez joined the Mets on a minor-league deal May 6 and has since given up two earned runs in seven innings at Triple-A Syracuse while striking out 10 batters and walking five. He'll now return to the majors to replace Tobias Myers in the Mets' bullpen and likely work in low-leverage situations to begin with. Anderson Severino was designated for assignment to make room for Perez on the 40-man roster.