Cionel Perez headshot

Cionel Perez News: Selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Mets selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Perez joined the Mets on a minor-league deal May 6 and has since given up two earned runs in seven innings at Triple-A Syracuse while striking out 10 batters and walking five. He'll now return to the majors to replace Tobias Myers in the Mets' bullpen and likely work in low-leverage situations to begin with. Anderson Severino was designated for assignment to make room for Perez on the 40-man roster.

Cionel Perez
New York Mets
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