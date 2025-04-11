CJ Abrams Injury: Aggravates hip flexor

Abrams aggravated his right hip flexor while stealing second base and fielding a grounder in the third inning of Friday's game against the Marlins, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams is set to be re-evaluated by the Nationals' medical staff Saturday, at which point we'll know more about the severity of his injury and how much time, if any, he'll miss. The 24-year-old sat out Monday and Tuesday due to problems with his hip, and Washington may err on the side of caution this early in the season if the results of his tests are less than favorable.