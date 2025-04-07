Fantasy Baseball
CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams Injury: Day-to-day with thigh tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 1:29pm

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Abrams is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Dodgers due to right thigh tightness, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Abrams' thigh tightened up on him during the final play of Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks. Martinez said that he's not concerned the injury could linger, but the team felt it was best to give Abrams at least one day of rest. Paul DeJong will slide over to start at shortstop in Monday's series opener, while Jose Tena will get the nod at third base.

